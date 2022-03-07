Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,414,000 after buying an additional 276,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,823,000 after buying an additional 169,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57,723 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 387,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK traded down $5.06 on Monday, hitting $213.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.71. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44.

