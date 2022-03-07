Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,353,000 after buying an additional 177,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,258,000 after buying an additional 180,339 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,463,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,169,000 after buying an additional 154,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.67. 30,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,860. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

