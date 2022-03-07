Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,942 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,148 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,709 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.67. 172,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,895,188. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $80.96 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

