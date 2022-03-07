Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $193.27 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,571 shares during the quarter. AON comprises about 2.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $193,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,515 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 1,532.4% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 325,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,712,000 after acquiring an additional 305,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AON by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,325,000 after acquiring an additional 293,745 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in AON by 15.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after acquiring an additional 290,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AON by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 609,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,295,000 after buying an additional 269,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $293.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $221.82 and a 52-week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

