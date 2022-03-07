Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 90,214 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,347,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,214 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $55,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

