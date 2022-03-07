Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 285,280 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 918,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 285,280 shares during the period. Insight Enterprises accounts for about 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $97,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,701,000 after buying an additional 43,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $104.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.16 and its 200-day moving average is $98.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.03 and a 52 week high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339 and have sold 26,500 shares worth $2,727,175. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

