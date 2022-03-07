VeChain (VET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $326.01 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and approximately $326.01 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000086 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007533 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

