Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.52

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 38999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VGR. StockNews.com cut Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st.
The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56.
Vector Group Company Profile (NYSE:VGR)
Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.
