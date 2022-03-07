Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.52

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 38999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VGR. StockNews.com cut Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Vector Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 305.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after buying an additional 789,014 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,747,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Vector Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,994,000 after purchasing an additional 366,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vector Group by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 351,590 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Company Profile (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.