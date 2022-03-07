Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $187.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.51. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.12 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

