Veil (VEIL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $259.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $800,026.58 and approximately $259.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

