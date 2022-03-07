Venus Trading Down 8% Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Venus has a market cap of $101.35 million and $18.12 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can currently be bought for about $8.33 or 0.00022255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,633.37 or 1.00570970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00074367 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002100 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00014270 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00269148 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

