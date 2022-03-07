Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.33.

Verint Systems stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $100,675.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $87,241.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Verint Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Verint Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

