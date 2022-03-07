VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $217.87 on Monday. VeriSign has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.52 and its 200 day moving average is $224.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VeriSign will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.38, for a total value of $131,015.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,303 shares of company stock worth $7,694,778. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.