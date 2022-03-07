Vertex Energy (VTNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Vertex Energy to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $6.52 on Monday. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 567.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 435,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 108,666 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 492.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 107,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,635 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

About Vertex Energy (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.