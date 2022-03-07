Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 334,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,313,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VWDRY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $9.55 on Monday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

