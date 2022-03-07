VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of VIA optronics stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $216.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. VIA optronics has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAO. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VIA optronics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 354,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in VIA optronics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in VIA optronics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,194,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 156,140 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VIA optronics by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIA optronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

