Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.50

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 3084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,215 shares of company stock worth $126,740 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.