Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.50

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 3084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other Vicarious Surgical news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,215 shares of company stock worth $126,740 over the last ninety days.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:RBOT)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)
