Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Victory Capital has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

VCTR opened at $31.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 101,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Victory Capital by 18.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 619.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 40,151 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Victory Capital by 84.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

