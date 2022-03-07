VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFO. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,917,000 after purchasing an additional 71,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter.
CFO stock opened at $72.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.98. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $62.29 and a 1 year high of $78.15.
