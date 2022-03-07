Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vidler Water Resources were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vidler Water Resources by 8.5% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vidler Water Resources by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 47.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

VWTR stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $238.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

