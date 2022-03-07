Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) PT Lowered to $9.30 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.75 to $9.30 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.43% from the stock’s previous close.

VFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $4.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.86 million, a P/E ratio of -115.97 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 111,141 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at about $888,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

