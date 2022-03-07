Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells $2,391,200.00 in Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $2,391,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00.

On Sunday, January 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.06 and a beta of 2.51.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,446.04%.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $27,326,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 304,156 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 296,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 290,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

