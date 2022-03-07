Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $151.05

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 151.05 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 154.30 ($2.07), with a volume of 486335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.30 ($2.27).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.55) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.29) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.78 ($3.08).

The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 191.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 190.56.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($68,831.34). Also, insider David Duffy sold 19,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.21), for a total value of £31,552.95 ($42,335.91).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

