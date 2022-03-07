Viridian Ria LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $184.78. The company had a trading volume of 959,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,389,851. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.