Viridian Ria LLC Purchases Shares of 43,856 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Viridian Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,058. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.