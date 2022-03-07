Viridian Ria LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Pinterest by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pinterest by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,829,000.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINS. DA Davidson cut their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.84.

Shares of PINS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.54. 121,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,471,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $88.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $2,197,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 391,877 shares of company stock worth $12,637,858. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.