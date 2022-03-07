Viridian Ria LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.80. 408,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,874,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

