Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Down 22.6% in February

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 860,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VRPX opened at $2.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Get Virpax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRPX. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 28.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.