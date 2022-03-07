Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

ZTR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.44. 136,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,474. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 266,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

