Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.06

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 48473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,097,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 97,331 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,304,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 109,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

