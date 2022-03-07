Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.06

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 48473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,097,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 97,331 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,304,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 109,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.
About Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.