VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) PT Lowered to $17.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VZIO. Craig Hallum started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

VIZIO stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. 48,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,695. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.52. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that VIZIO will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $558,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $2,550,658.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,521 shares of company stock worth $5,508,666 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

