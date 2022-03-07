VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.970-$6.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.75 billion-$13.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.86 billion.VMware also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.560-$1.560 EPS.

VMware stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.67. 44,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,675. VMware has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.42.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Bank of America cut their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cross Research decreased their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut VMware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VMware by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after purchasing an additional 231,146 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of VMware by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,037 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $44,618,000 after acquiring an additional 242,017 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in VMware by 1,158.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 223,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 205,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in VMware by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 164,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

