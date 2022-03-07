VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.970-$6.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.75 billion-$13.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.86 billion.VMware also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.560-$1.560 EPS.
VMware stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.67. 44,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,675. VMware has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.42.
VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VMware by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after purchasing an additional 231,146 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of VMware by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,037 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $44,618,000 after acquiring an additional 242,017 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in VMware by 1,158.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 223,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 205,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in VMware by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 164,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
