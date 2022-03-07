Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,572 Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $528,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 946,121 shares of company stock valued at $18,471,713.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRCT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.