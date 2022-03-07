Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,572 Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $528,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 946,121 shares of company stock valued at $18,471,713.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRCT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.
Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
