Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $600,000 Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,843 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 20.1% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth about $96,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 33.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.56) to GBX 260 ($3.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.60.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

