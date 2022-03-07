Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 6.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR opened at $72.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 0.64. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $70.71 and a 1-year high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

