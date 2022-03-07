Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $636,000 Investment in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

MRCY opened at $69.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.21, a P/E/G ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.94. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

