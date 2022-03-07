Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 51,331 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 35,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after buying an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,930,000 after buying an additional 29,894 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,651 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $361.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $456.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.95. The company has a market capitalization of $160.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.46 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

