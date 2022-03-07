Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FORG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

ForgeRock stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. ForgeRock Inc has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $2,439,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

