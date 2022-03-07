VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) by 185.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Barclays PLC boosted its position in VOXX International by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $239.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter.

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $318,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John J. Shalam sold 17,340 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $225,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 238,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,417. Corporate insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Profile (Get Rating)

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.