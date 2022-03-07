Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $834.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,386 shares of company stock valued at $326,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

