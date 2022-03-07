WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Short Interest Update

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,600 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 965,600 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WKME shares. Citigroup increased their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WalkMe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WKME stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. WalkMe’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

WalkMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.