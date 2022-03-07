WalkMe’s (WKME) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WalkMe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WalkMe has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.44.

WalkMe stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. WalkMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the third quarter worth approximately $7,303,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,195,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,195,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

