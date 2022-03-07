Warburg Research Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €77.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.27 ($90.19).

ETR:BAS opened at €51.20 ($57.53) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €63.96. Basf has a 52-week low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($81.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

