Wavelength Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,000. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000.

NYSEARCA:CWB traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.86. 47,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.23. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

