Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,594 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 53.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 136,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,902 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Webster Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $55.95 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.