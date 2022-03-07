Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the second quarter worth $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Roku by 97,797.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after acquiring an additional 293,393 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 23,397.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 263,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Roku by 11.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after acquiring an additional 250,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $121.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.25 and a 200-day moving average of $248.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.62.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,946 shares of company stock valued at $86,240,074 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

