Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.58.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RTX opened at $99.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

