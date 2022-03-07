Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,708 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 415.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,411,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 222,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $19.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $20.76.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.