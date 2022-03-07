Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,451 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,632,912,000 after acquiring an additional 220,328 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,623 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

NYSE AXP opened at $172.95 on Monday. American Express has a 52 week low of $135.13 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.29. The firm has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

