Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.3% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.44 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.08 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average is $81.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.